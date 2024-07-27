Barclays Lowers Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target to $34.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $35.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IPG. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $30.98 on Thursday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

