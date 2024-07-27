Barkby Group (LON:BARK) Trading Up 2.9%

Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05). Approximately 179,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 109,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

Barkby Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.14. The stock has a market cap of £5.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00.

About Barkby Group

Barkby Group PLC engages in the investment and development of commercial property. It also operates Barkby Pubs located in the Cotswolds, Oxfordshire, and West Sussex. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

