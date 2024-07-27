Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LKQ. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

LKQ stock opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $851,000. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $20,583,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $5,888,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,929,000 after buying an additional 227,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,154,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

