Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Shares Up 3.7%

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.63. 15,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 66,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Battalion Oil Stock Up 3.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.87 million for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in Battalion Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Battalion Oil in the fourth quarter worth $766,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Battalion Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies.

