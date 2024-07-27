Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Shares Up 3.7%

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.63. 15,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 66,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.95.
Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.87 million for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.13%.
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies.
