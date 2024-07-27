Bausch Health Companies Inc. Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $5.06 Per Share (NYSE:BHC)

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.07. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share.

BHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,370.91% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Featured Articles

