Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.35.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

BTE opened at C$4.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.69. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.96 and a 1 year high of C$6.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.76.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.15). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of C$984.19 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.4249084 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Bly purchased 15,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,300.00. In other Baytex Energy news, Director Mark Bly acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,100.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 47,350 shares of company stock valued at $193,603. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

