Bellevue Healthcare (BBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BBH stock opened at GBX 145.60 ($1.88) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £795.92 million and a P/E ratio of 910.00. Bellevue Healthcare has a 52-week low of GBX 119.40 ($1.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 159.80 ($2.07). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 142.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 146.50.

In other news, insider Paul Southgate sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.82), for a total value of £4,008.63 ($5,184.47). Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

