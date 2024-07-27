Benchmark Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $202.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

