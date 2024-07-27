Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 283 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Workday alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 0.7 %

Workday stock opened at $228.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.