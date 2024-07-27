Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 4,154 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,141 shares of company stock worth $2,850,108. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

