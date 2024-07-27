Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 5,197 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Trimble by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after buying an additional 60,409 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trimble by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,126,000 after acquiring an additional 442,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $55.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.43. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.