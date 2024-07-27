Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,000 Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,994,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,360,000 after buying an additional 171,025 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,335,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,732,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 185,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

