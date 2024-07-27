Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,594,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,316,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.6 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $78.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

