Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 690 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth $43,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.27. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $80.54.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 54.93%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

