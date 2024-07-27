Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,683,000 after buying an additional 187,847 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Xylem by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,066,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,701,000 after buying an additional 69,619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,043,000 after buying an additional 16,713 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,739,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,800,000 after acquiring an additional 85,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,207,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $140.84 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.58.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

