Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Edison International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $1,215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $210,327,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $78.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.88.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

