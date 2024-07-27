Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY stock opened at $421.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $448.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.