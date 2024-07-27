Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 30.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,093,000 after buying an additional 1,306,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,740,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,711,000 after acquiring an additional 23,601 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 24.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,303,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,040,000 after purchasing an additional 457,699 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 29.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after purchasing an additional 480,805 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 24.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,245,000 after purchasing an additional 217,006 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,533.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,123,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 714,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,945,528 over the last three months. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $41.03.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $900.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. Research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

