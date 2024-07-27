Bessemer Group Inc. Has $542,000 Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 1,250.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,849 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 84.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 938.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $74.58.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.4377 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

