Bessemer Group Inc. Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 529.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 285.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Materion by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTRN stock opened at $120.74 on Friday. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $145.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $385.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.84 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

In other Materion news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $128,862.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,185.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Materion news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $128,862.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $293,185.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total value of $226,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,092.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

