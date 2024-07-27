Bessemer Group Inc. Has $645,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Datadog by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $2,964,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Datadog by 330.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $118.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 369.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.95.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $10,739,736.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294,146.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $10,739,736.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294,146.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 857,606 shares of company stock worth $103,799,779. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

