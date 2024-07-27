Bessemer Group Inc. Has $760,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 957,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,037 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 34,879 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.36 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Barclays reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

