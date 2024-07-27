Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of AMERISAFE worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 209.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $968.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $56.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMSF. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Brown bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,593.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

