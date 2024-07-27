Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $572,000 in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PJT. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $126.33 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $128.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.72.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $329.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.32 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

