Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,368,000 after acquiring an additional 487,111 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,386,000 after buying an additional 398,871 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,627,000 after buying an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,852,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,363,000 after buying an additional 235,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Q2 by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,640,000 after acquiring an additional 140,251 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Q2

In other news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 3,537 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $216,676.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 352,177 shares in the company, valued at $21,574,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,436 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $216,676.62. Following the transaction, the president now owns 352,177 shares in the company, valued at $21,574,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,637 shares of company stock worth $5,224,320 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Q2 Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of QTWO opened at $68.99 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.68.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

