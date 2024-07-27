Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,332 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Onsemi by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,341,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,014,000 after purchasing an additional 321,682 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,276,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,102,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,064,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,590,000 after acquiring an additional 43,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,218,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,835,000 after acquiring an additional 645,969 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

Onsemi Price Performance

ON opened at $70.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

