Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 2,018 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in PayPal by 18.6% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

PYPL opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.14. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

