Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 388 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $167.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $133.23 and a 12 month high of $177.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.77. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.61.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $359.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.22%.

Insider Transactions at J&J Snack Foods

In other news, VP Robert Cranmer sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $369,104.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,290.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

