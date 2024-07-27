Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 3,170.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,895 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,173,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,496,000 after purchasing an additional 784,814 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,428,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,493,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 13,721.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 72,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,053,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $779,372,000 after acquiring an additional 460,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PBA stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 87.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

