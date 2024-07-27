Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 10,443 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,443 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,548,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 818,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,861,000 after acquiring an additional 313,649 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 200.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 322,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after acquiring an additional 214,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,905,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $106.29 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.89. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.