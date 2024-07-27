Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 13,046 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,046 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Kroger by 101.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.93.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 39.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

