Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 29,984 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,984 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

