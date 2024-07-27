Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Partners Value Investments L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 30,807,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,556,000 after acquiring an additional 280,098 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,562,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,372 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,486,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,028,000 after acquiring an additional 988,538 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,314,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,760,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,153,000 after purchasing an additional 186,765 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAM opened at $42.10 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

