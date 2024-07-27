Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 34,044 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,401 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 34,044 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in HP by 35.5% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 143,233 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,529 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of HP by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 220,017 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,228 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,649,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of HP by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 193,808 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 32,010 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. UBS Group boosted their price target on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $36.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

