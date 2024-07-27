Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 45,568 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,568 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth $76,699,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $70,270,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,600,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,597 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,974,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,349,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,778 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $96,261.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,566.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $2,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 31,919 shares in the company, valued at $815,530.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $96,261.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,566.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,466 over the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TOST opened at $25.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W cut Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

