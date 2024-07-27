Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 511 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Dover by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Dover by 27.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover by 14.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $175,275,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $185.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $192.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

