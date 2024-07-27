Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628,504 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Coupang alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Coupang by 135.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coupang by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Coupang by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Price Performance

CPNG stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1,959.41 and a beta of 1.09. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,825.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,538 shares of company stock worth $15,662,818 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on CPNG

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.