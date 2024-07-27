Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KXI. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,187,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,403,000 after buying an additional 319,360 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $62.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $886.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.46. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.