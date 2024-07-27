Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Short Interest Down 69.0% in July

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the June 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 804,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Beyond Air Stock Performance

Shares of Beyond Air stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 203.12% and a negative net margin of 5,197.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Beyond Air from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,120,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 66,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 96,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

Further Reading

