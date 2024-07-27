Beyond (BYON) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect Beyond to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Beyond to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BYON opened at $13.81 on Friday. Beyond has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $631.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 12,400 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,302.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Beyond news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis purchased 17,075 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $249,465.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 186,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,675.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 12,400 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,302.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 40,095 shares of company stock worth $596,237 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BYON. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Beyond from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

