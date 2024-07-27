Beyond (BYON) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect Beyond to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Beyond to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Beyond Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE BYON opened at $13.81 on Friday. Beyond has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $631.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28.
Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on BYON. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Beyond from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Beyond
Beyond Company Profile
Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Beyond
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.