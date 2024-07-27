Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on BYND. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Beyond Meat Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $405.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.26. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $17.24.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 117.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $88,000. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

