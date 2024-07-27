Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532,987 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Bilibili by 62.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 310,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 119,747 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $951,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,523 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BILI. Benchmark raised their target price on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $791.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

