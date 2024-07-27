BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on BLFS

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $24.04 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 45.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $63,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,193.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $63,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,193.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,480.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $313,281 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Free Report

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.