Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 2.4% Higher This Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $68,182.44 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,345.36 billion and approximately $24.04 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.29 or 0.00560691 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00047227 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00067046 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,731,787 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
