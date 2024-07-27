Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00045222 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00038606 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00016062 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

