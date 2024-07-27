BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stake Boosted by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,118,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,946,000 after purchasing an additional 56,442 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $3,983,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 129,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 63,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $4,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,544 shares of company stock worth $6,273,484. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.35.

BJ opened at $87.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $92.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

