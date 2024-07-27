BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:BIT opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $15.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.