Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $466.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.87 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

BXMT opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.50 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,266.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $79,025.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $79,025.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,057 shares of company stock worth $191,141 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.