BMO Capital Markets Increases International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $210.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $191.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after buying an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,631,000 after purchasing an additional 61,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,019,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,015,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.