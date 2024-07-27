BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZCS) Trading 0.2% Higher

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZCS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 13.65 and last traded at 13.65. 9,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 25,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.62.

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is 13.43.

